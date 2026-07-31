Donald Trump lashed out over his embattled Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche and the J6 rioter slush fund/tax immunity deal at the center of his confirmation battle in a deranged rant at a cabinet meeting.

Eyebrows raised when Trump’s schedule included a cabinet meeting at Camp David, one of Trump’s least-favorite locations — and one that’s closely associated with war and diplomacy.

When Q&A time came, Trump was asked about the fund and the Blanche nomination, which is being held up by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).