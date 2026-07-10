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Brenda's avatar
Brenda
6h

To say I am horrified is an understatement. How do we, as the American People and as individuals, stop what is happening?

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Denise Hackl
6h

"We The People" will prevail to make sure that these Midterms are safe, secure and accurate. No amount of "Dirty Tricks and Underhanded Tactics", will stop us from voting. The people will win, not the Trump Administration.

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