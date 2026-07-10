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Hunter Biden accused Trump of “raping this country” this week, and on Thursday we saw the Access Hollywood tape version of that.

Trump fired the remaining members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, just in time for the midterms. Chuck Schumer called it “a brazen attempt to seize control of our elections before a single vote is cast.”

Trump’s White House goons cited his Supreme Court goons in a statement defending the move:

The President, and head of the Executive Branch, reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted. The Slaughter decision gives the President precedence to do so.

Reuters got a look at the emails that were sent to the commissioners, and which read "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service."

If you’ve never heard of the EAC, you’re probably not alone. It’s one of those agencies that doesn’t get much attention in normal times, like the ones that handle vaccines or food safety.

But see if you can identify the trigger words in the agency’s description of itself:

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is an independent, bipartisan commission whose mission is to help election officials improve the administration of elections and help Americans participate in the voting process. As the only federal agency solely focused on election administration, the EAC works to protect the nation’s election equipment, support election officials, serve voters, and ultimately help make elections safe, secure, accurate, and accessible by fulfilling this mission.

Yeah, we can’t have any of that.

But the glaring phrase that pays, if you followed the news out of the Supreme Court last week. In Trump v. Slaughter, the six conservatives absolutely gutted independent agencies by declaring “for cause” provisions unconstitutional.

Some media dupes will tell you that the court “split the baby” by deciding 5 to 4 in favor of Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, but no. This is a Fed carve-out and it’s only temporary — Cook still has to prevail in her lawsuit.

Those same dupes also couldn’t keep themselves from crowing about the birthright citizenship case in Trump v. Barbara, as if that somehow shows they actually aren’t Trump goons. No. You don’t get credit for eating three of your dinner guests, but using the right fork.

That Slaughter decision, like so many by the Roberts court, is almost literally the legal codification of Trump’s Access Hollywood rant:

Trump: “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star President they let you do it. You can do anything.”

Chief Justice John Roberts: “Whatever you want.”

Trump: “Grab them by the pussy independent agency. You can do anything.”

News of Trump’s move has barely been a blip so far in the media, and has been badly overshadowed by the “Trump assassination plot” public relations campaign. Shameful.