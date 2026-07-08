We’ve got a lot more to come from our epic 2-hour Hunter Biden exclusive, but one highlight came as Hunter talked about his “Where’s Hunter?” Substack and his takeover of X/Twitter.

The former First Son answered critics of his Candace Owens podcast appearance and embraced the “MAGA Whisperer” label that some have bestowed upon him:

HUNTER BIDEN: And tomorrow, I’m gonna launch the first thing.

I’m new to it, so we’ll see how it happens. But in terms of X, I think it’s just a real opportunity.

You know, the crazy part is, you guys, is that I promise you, thousands of people on X have replied to me saying, “I’m a three-time Trump voter. And I just wanna let you know, keep on keeping on, man, thanks for what you’re saying.”.

And just like thousands of people that have said, you know, that.

To the point where they said, one point said, you know the MAGA Whisperer.

And I’ll gladly accept that.

You know, I said to people, when I went on Candace Owens, they were like, “oh, why would you go on that? You know she’s this, that the other thing.

I say to them is this. Is you’re offended? Think how I feel!

Go back and listen to the things she said about me. But you know what? I’m willing to meet anybody where they are right now.

And so many of them, doesn’t mean they’re sane. It doesn’t that I don’t still think they’re crazy.

But so many have had their eyes open to the fact that Donald Trump singularly is a complete and utter corrupt individual that is literally raping this country and plundering this country.

And so they see that now.

I don’t forgive them some of the crazy stuff that they said, particularly stuff that I think is anti-Semitic or that I think is racist or whatever.

But you know what? I’m willing to meet anybody where they are if we can all agree on one thing, that this leadership is going to be the death of this country if we continue to allow it to fester and take root the way that they want it to.