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Mary Jo's avatar
Mary Jo
7h

I believe Hunter...partly because you can't believe anything coming from Trump's regime but also because he's a Biden.

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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
7h

While I agree with Hunter's point I would sure be happy if he (and everyone else) would stop misusing the word, "literally".

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