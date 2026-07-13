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Frank Carey's avatar
Frank Carey
2h

[The President] doth protest too much, methinks.

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Tish Grier's avatar
Tish Grier
2h

hm.....a guy who dodged the draft, who has never waged a military campaign, and who has even lost a war that looks more like a skirmish, compares himself to Alexander the Great? and Hitler? Even Hitler did his time in the German Military during World War One. The only "conqueror" who's never conquered a single thing. What wars has he won? Lawsuits against media companies that settled out of court? The one "country" that actually fought him in court, consistently, and won, has been E. Jean Carroll. Any future biography about him should be titled The Constant Loser, because that's truthfully what he is.

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