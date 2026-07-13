As we mentioned in the JAMM this morning, Trump lashed out at Maggie Haberman this weekend, calling her “Maggot Hagerman” in a pair of Truth Social posts that totaled 668 words:

Maggot Hagerman has covered me incorrectly for ten years. Her book is a joke! 90% of it is Fake News. She has made a living off her bad reporting, and will pay the price when our Multi Billion Dollar Lawsuit against The Failing New York Times gets to Court, which should not be that long. I don’t mind bad press, if they are right. I do mind Fake Reporting, like what’s in her boring book, and like she’s done for eleven years, with only one aim in mind, to have Trump lose Elections but, as I sit in the Oval Office and ponder, that hasn’t worked out too well. Maggot is a loser! If she ever wrote the true story about me, it would actually be quite boring, but loaded with lots of SUCCESS. Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage! President DONALD J. TRUMP … It’s incredible! I win the Election IN A LANDSLIDE against the entire Dumocrat Party, and almost 100% negative news — I won 86% of the Counties in America, 2,750 to 525, won the Electoral College, 312 to 226, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, and decisively won all seven Swing States, all 50 States shifted toward the Republican Party for the first time, EVER — and I had to run against not one Candidate, but two, Sleepy Joe and Kamala, which has never happened before, against almost 100% negative press and Fake News, all of them willing to do anything that I lose — and yet especially Maggot Hagerman, one of the most unattractive people in the News “Business,” and her lightweight assistant, Jonathan Swan, and The Failing New York Times itself, which spends all of its energy on negative stories about me. All I do is WIN, often against all odds but, after the Big Election Success, there’s no, “Gee, he won, he did a great job!” There’s no saying, “Maybe we were wrong about him, the people were right” or, maybe, “Congratulations, we wish you Great Success for our Country!” No, but after I won the Election FOR THE THIRD TIME, the same people start immediately, all over again — The Failing New York Times, The LOST ITS WAY Wall Street Journal, MSDNC (They changed their name to MSNOW because nobody was watching!), Ignorant CNN, with some of the Worst No Name Anchors in History, and all three Fake Networks, ABC, CBS, NBC. All of their Readership, Ratings, and Viewership, are “tanking” because the Public understands they are, as I have said right from the beginning, “FAKE NEWS!” They have no credibility, or it would have been impossible for me to win with only bad stories, especially in a Historic Landslide. Think of it, this was my opposition! If the Election was held again today, I would win by even more — Actually, much more! The Dumocrats don’t have what it takes, their Policies are wrong, and they are, generally, stupid people. They are going COMMUNIST because they are a desperately “sinking ship,” and there’s not a thing they can do about it. Instead of writing inaccurate, false articles, for over 10 years now, shouldn’t it be time that they say, “We give up, we can’t beat him, there seems nothing we can do.” Isn’t it time they say, “TRUMP IS THE BEST POLITICAL ATHLETE OF ALL TIME! CONGRATULATIONS, MR. PRESIDENT. YOU HAVE BEATEN US FOR 10 YEARS, AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO WASTE OUR TIME FIGHTING YOU ANY LONGER. WE CAN’T WIN. DO A GREAT JOB, SIR, RUNNING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This is the continuation of a pattern in which Trump demonstrates Sahara-level thirst for the approval of people he purports to loathe — Maggie, most of all.

The clue to what set Trump off was his bitter reference to the Cognitive Test that he can’t stop bragging about.

Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan did an MS NOW hit on Saturday during which The Weekend co-host Jonathan Capehart asked about Trump’s “mental acuity.”

Both Haberman and Swan gave a lengthy response that amounted to a punt on the acuity issue, but included lots of not-so-complimentary details and a stinger at the end about his age:

CAPEHART: So, Maggie, speaking of spending his mental energy on a lot of these other things, this -- Eugene knows what’s coming. I wonder, through all your reporting and all the seriousness and everything, and everything, I keep wondering about the president’s mental acuity. Particularly, he is now older than he was in the first term. He is now 80 years old. Just at the NATO summit, he talked about the Islamic Republic of Japan, the JCPOC, saying to the reporters, do you have a question for President Putin? Had this happened in a previous administration, people would be saying, the man is nuts. He should he shouldn’t be in office anymore. When it comes to this president, should -- given all the reporting that you and Jonathan have done, should the American people be concerned about the mental acuity of this president? HABERMAN: Well, what we have seen over time is that clearly a lot of people do have that concern. You hear from people the same as we do. His health is like a black box inside that administration, much more than almost any other issue. And if there is an area of failure in the reporting for us, it was this, in trying to -- not mental, per se, but just his health... CAPEHART: Right. HABERMAN: ... how he is, why he has gone to Walter Reed several times, and they have released less and less information. We see what you see, which is he is 80, which is that he is -- clearly doesn’t speak with the same crispness that he did 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 10 years ago... CAPEHART: Right. HABERMAN: ... as people who turn 80 tend not to. CAPEHART: That’s understandable. HABERMAN: Yes. There was nothing, I will say, in our interview with him, which was a fact-checking interview -- this is the one that Jonathan was referring to where we were handed the... DANIELS: Which, honestly, that scene is worth the price of the book alone. HABERMAN: I... CAPEHART: And how long was that interview? HABERMAN: It was an hour. CAPEHART: Yes. HABERMAN: So, actually, let me just -- let me -- let me set the scene for that just for a second. And it does answer your question to some extent. Just in terms of what we know, there was nothing that seemed unlike Donald Trump, of who Jonathan and I have both been around a lot, we have interviewed repeatedly. There was nothing that felt, oh, this is unusual, this is different. It was actually quite the same. Just -- Steve Bannon refers in the book to pure Trump. CAPEHART: Right. HABERMAN: And this was very much pure Trump. But we walked in. And after Jonathan was describing what had happened, we had asked him about presidential power. And he had described himself to somebody, a couple of people, that, as far as we knew, maybe more than that, as the most powerful U.S. president who had ever existed. And we were in a new war, after he had campaigned on no new wars. So we wanted to hear what he would say if we put that question to him. And what we got was this two-pager that Jonathan referenced, which he described as being written by a historian, a historian who was a friend of Gary Player, the golfer. He had his aide Natalie Harp go get the -- so she hands us these two-pagers. She gives him one too. And he’s just -- he’s just reading it, and he’s reading what he describes as the top 10. And it’s histories, conquerors and monsters, frankly, Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Alexander the Great, Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, the Caesars. And he says, because there’s more than one Caesars -- Tamerlane I I’m missing someone, but it -- but you get the point. CAPEHART: We got the idea. DANIELS: Yes. HABERMAN: You get the point. And so -- and he’s reveling in being in their company, as Jonathan was saying. And that was the part that was so striking to me, frankly, and to Jonathan. It was this extraordinary moment, in particular, the fact that he was talking about Hitler, just -- again, it was not in a moral component. But often, when people have raised a Hitler comparison as a critique of him, which is not infrequent -- and you and I -- all three of us have seen it. All four of us have seen it. CAPEHART: Yes. HABERMAN: I was surprised. He gets very reactive. I was surprised to hear him just sort of reading this way. The coda is that it was not a historian. It was Gary Player’s former caddy and business associate who reads a lot. But the reality is that he wanted us to understand, these folks have power, I have more, and I’m willing to use it. And so that is the constant. And Jonathan was making the point that he was more reactive in term one. (CROSSTALK) CAPEHART: Yes. HABERMAN: And that is very much what we found in our reporting for this book. But there’s a part of this that both of us -- and we have written this, he when he was at Axios, I was at “The Times” -- some of this is what he was preparing to do in 2020 had COVID not happened. And you are now really seeing pure Trump. So the mental acuity point is not one that I feel equipped to answer. DANIELS: Sure. HABERMAN: And I don’t think Jonathan does either. But I think that people can very legitimately question whether 80-year-old people should be president. And there are reasons for that. But that’s a different issue.

Trump’s thin skin is the defining characteristic of his presidency; it is women who have the nerve to speak up that are its chief irritant.