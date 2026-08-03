Donald Trump attacked an MS NOW reporter who grilled him about the IRS audit immunity that he still enjoys after Acting AG Todd Blanche cut a deal to move his confirmation.

As we covered this morning, Blanche fired off a dead-of-night tweet “rescinding” the Trump Cop-Beater Slush Fund and still giving him tax immunity — but “only” retroactively.

The deal seems to have checked the box for Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who were looking for a reason to cave.

But at an Oval Office photo op on Monday, MS NOW White House reporter Jake Traylor confronted Trump over the deal, asking follow-up questions until Trump asked for his outlet and launched a series of attacks on the network.