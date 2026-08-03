Trump Lashes Out At MS NOW Reporter Who Grills Him On Audit Deal To His Face
'Why Do You And Your Family Deserve Special Treatment?'
Donald Trump attacked an MS NOW reporter who grilled him about the IRS audit immunity that he still enjoys after Acting AG Todd Blanche cut a deal to move his confirmation.
As we covered this morning, Blanche fired off a dead-of-night tweet “rescinding” the Trump Cop-Beater Slush Fund and still giving him tax immunity — but “only” retroactively.
The deal seems to have checked the box for Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who were looking for a reason to cave.
But at an Oval Office photo op on Monday, MS NOW White House reporter Jake Traylor confronted Trump over the deal, asking follow-up questions until Trump asked for his outlet and launched a series of attacks on the network.