Trump Lies at the U.N. and about Tylenol with Olivia Troye, Dr. Rob Davidson and Elise Labott.
Plus Jim checks out the new Trump/Epstein statue down on the National Mall.
Sep 23, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Elise Labott
Olivia of Troye
Olivia of Troye
Paging America
Paging America
