Trump was grilled about why he didn’t take the Qatar Force One jet out of Turkey while he was flying home from his gaffe-riddled NATO Summit.

They flew an older plane for the first leg of the trip and switched planes in England.

He stuck to the bullshit story about wanting to give people at bases in Europe a chance to tour the plane, while also expressing sincere ignorance about threats to the plane they did fly out of Turkey:

REPORTER: What was the security concern that caused us to change planes?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We sent this one in so that the Air Force base here, it was in the same exact line. So you saw it. Did you see the picture?

REPORTER: We did, we did.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hundreds of pictures. Hundreds of people. Let me see that. I can’t see it too well, but there are hundreds of people out there. So they came a little bit earlier. We switched planes.

REPORTER: Do you think there wasn’t a security concern?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no. Why would there be?

REPORTER: There’s no issue with the plane?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no, except, except we sent it a little early, same line, going back, we sent a little bit early so that we could let them see the base, the whole base came out and saw the plane, and then we landed.

REPORTER: Do you know why they had us close our window blinds? That was... No?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, yeah, because you’re probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with.

REPORTER: Iran was possibly thinking of trying to do?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I mean, if they asked you to close your windows, probably they’d feel that way. They didn’t ask me to close mine, but if they did, I would have done it.

These are sick people, so I could see something like that. I didn’t know they did that, but I could see something.

REPORTER: Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’m number one on their list before you, but if I go you go

REPORTER: But was there a specific-

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Perhaps someday you want to change professions.