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Cindy McKim's avatar
Cindy McKim
7h

Trump is Iran’s secret weapon. He can do more damage to the US as he is, without Iran transforming him into a martyr.

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Kiera Stroup's avatar
Kiera Stroup
6h

We are living in a farce.

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