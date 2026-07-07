Trump wasted little time embarrassing us in Turkey, threatening Europe because they haven’t helped him steal Greenland (Thanks to Aaron Rupar for transcribing):

That's what hurt my relationship with NATO. Because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States. And it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships. Greenland should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. We could remove all our soldiers out of Europe. They better be careful.