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Katharine English's avatar
Katharine English
2h

He's a global embarrassment, and worse, he's dangerous. But we've all been saying this since 2020, and nothing changes.

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Mabel's avatar
Mabel
1h

The LAST man I’d put in charge of Greenland is Trump. He’d lay out a WELCOME mat and put everyone else at risk. Including us.

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