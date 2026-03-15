I spent some time Saturday thinking about what Trump posted about the media on his “Truth Social” account this weekend. At first, I blew it off as simply more Trump nuttiness. But, there is more going on here. Beyond the reference to yours truly:

“GONE”

“Jim Acosta: Out at CNN”

A Trump “Truth Social” Post

Under the banner, “PRESIDENT TRUMP IS RESHAPING THE MEDIA,” there is a rather cracked window into the troubled mind of a commander-in-chief who should have more important things to do at the moment. Like a war of choice he started in the Middle East. Yet, he is focused on “the media.” Oh, the media.

In the “GONE” section, there are mentions of “PBS Defunded” and “Big Decline in MSM Ratings,” as well as “No More Biased ‘Fact Checking’” next to a logo for META. That seems to be a nod to when Facebook attempted to limit election and COVID denialism on its platform, something the social media giant apparently allows to flow freely these days. Trump’s post goes on to take credit for the departures of Chuck Todd, Joy Reid, Terry Moran, John Dickerson, Lester Holt, Stephen Colbert, and this reporter from our respective outlets. And here I thought those media moves were described as merely “programming changes” and that they had nothing to do with pressure placed on those companies by Trump and/or his associates. Wow! Is this an admission that Trump had a hand in forcing out journalists from their roles at these networks? How did that go down? Could be a story there. But I digress.

Then there is the sub-section marked “REFORMS.” That area of the post refers to “FCC Broadcast Accountability." Oh, like the attempted ￼Trump hit placed on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel? How did that go? Perhaps it is in reference to the disturbing X post from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr this weekend, when Trump’s media henchman warned the broadcast networks to get on board with the war in the Middle East or else.

“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” Carr wrote in a post that retweeted a Trump “Truth Social” rant, complaining about media coverage of the war.



”The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not,” Carr continued, threatening U.S. broadcasters.

Perhaps there would be more comprehensive coverage of the war if the Pentagon briefings were not stocked with such Trump propagandists as Lindell TV and Tim Pool Podcast. It is worth noting Carr, in his tweet, went on to describe Trump’s 2024 election victory as a “landslide.” The chairman is both whining about fake news while peddling lies of his own. Quite an Orwellian achievement.

What’s more is that the aforementioned Trump’s “Reshaping the Media” missive included the installation of Bari Weiss at CBS News as one of the administration’s “reforms.” Weiss, who hired Tony “We Salute You, Marco Rubio” Dokoupil as the anchor of the CBS Evening News, is in the process of transforming the “Tiffany Network” into Fox-Lite, under the new ownership of David Ellison. Which is a perfect segue to another notch on Trump’s media belt. The words, “New Ownership,” happen to appear next to a logo of CNN, as the parent company of that cable channel was also just purchased by Ellison’s Paramount.

A Putin/Orban-style state media apparatus emerges in Trump’s “Truth Social” post. CBS, CNN, X, and TikTok are now on the verge of all being managed by MAGA-friendly owners. There is even a boast of “Record Setting Interviews” on “60 Minutes,”which Trump now views as the government’s news magazine of choice. Hear that? That’s Don Hewitt and Mike Wallace spinning in their graves. Fox News, the O.G. Trump state-TV outlet, does not even earn a mention in Trump’s “Truth.” Why mention Hannity when Trump dog-walks him nightly? Though ABC makes the cut and rightly so - for paying a ridiculous $15 million settlement to Trump. If a free press were to collapse in America, it should be noted ABC’s parent company, Disney will own the distinction of being one of the first media titans to bend the knee to a wannabe dictator. When it comes to corporate cowardice, it’s a small world after all.

As is noted in his deranged yet revealing “Truth Social” post, the sidewinder-in-chief is “WINNING” his war on the media. That is because, in part, the least courageous and most powerful members of the press are allowing it to happen. Trump will keep going after America’s most powerful media entities because he wants to bend the news to adhere to his warped view of reality. He does this by intimidating many of these companies into dismissing journalists who subject his actions to harsh scrutiny. We can’t go back in time and stiffen the spines of media executives. But we can take action collectively by lifting up a new kind of journalism in America. This is why supporting independent media matters. Yes, Trump put me on his media hit list. I regret to report to the notoriously thin-skinned, twice elected, yet soon to be thrice-impeached president that I am still here, loving the freedom of independent media. Many of my since ousted colleagues are landing solidly on their own two feet, offering their own two cents. Pennies from the heaven of a new kind of journalism, minus the meddling of Pepto-chugging, C-Suite overlords. Living rent free in the mind of the president of the United States is indeed liberating, especially when you are coloring outside the lines of corporate media.

Viva la revolucion!