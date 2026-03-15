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PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
15h

As the US continues to slide into authoritarianism. Jim, never stop your great reporting.

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Cindy La Ferle's avatar
Cindy La Ferle
15h

This is horrific and frightening. As a member of the press, I'm resentful, angry and worried.

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