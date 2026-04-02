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Trump Repeats Lies on Iran War - Our Discussion with Alex Marquardt and Elise Labott

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
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Elise Labott's avatar
Alexander Marquardt's avatar
Jim Acosta, Elise Labott, and Alexander Marquardt
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you The People's Community, ann schneider, Carol Johnston, Dylan Riley, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Elise Labott! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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