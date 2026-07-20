Donald Trump’s trip to game three of the NBA Finals last month was an epic embarrassment, but it couldn’t hold a candle to his weekend jaunt to the World Cup Final, which saw Spain defeat Argentina 1-0.

First, there was the booing and the middle-fingering, which were documented in White House pool reports that will live forever in the National Archives.

Picture Trump flying over the stadium in Marine One as he prepares to land and bask in another event that he’s making all about himself.

Then he gets booed so loudly when he comes on the field that it equals the decibel level of the chopper squadron he just flew over in.

During the game, fans flagged German broadcasters who roasted Trump and Infantino.

The reporter, ZDF’s Oliver Schmidt, repeatedly bashed Trump and the FIFA president during the broadcast. From German media: