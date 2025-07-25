The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
64
153

Trump to Pardon Maxwell in Epstein-gate? w/ Katie Phang and Lev Parnas

A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jim Acosta's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Katie Phang
, and
Lev Parnas
Jul 25, 2025
64
153
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Michael Cohen
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Lisa Gonzalez
,
Melissa Ludtke
,
Oleksandr Bolbirer
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Katie Phang
and
Lev Parnas
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture