Trump White House Targets "Leftist" Groups But Fox Gets Away with Everything. Juliet Jeske with Decoding Fox News and Charlie Sykes discuss.

Plus Jim asks why Fox's Brian Kilmeade still has a job.
Sep 15, 2025
