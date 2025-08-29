It turns out Project 2025 was way worse than any of us expected. Seven months into this bewildering nightmare, Donald Trump’s reckless crusade to decimate critical government functions, including the most recent effort to kneecap vaccine preparedness, is doing real, and perhaps permanent damage to what was once understood as the nation’s shared responsibility to protect lives. Trump and his minions portray all of this as a battle against the deep state. But make no mistake. It is a war on all of us. There will be deaths. This is most obviously going to be the case in the fallout of Trump’s unrelenting attacks on public health. Like a deadly virus, created in the lab of bad public policy at The Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 has been let loose on our nation with impacts we are all just beginning to comprehend.

Go back and look at the clips. Some of us in the press, including yours truly, tried to warn the public about this extremist blueprint for the systematic destruction of key agencies and departments of the federal government. Trump, of course, lied repeatedly about having anything to do it.

"I know nothing about Project 2025," he lied on his Truth Social account. "I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal."

Media reports poked holes in those denials at the time, noting how prominent figures from his first administration, such as Russell Vought, were Project 2025 architects. But as has been the case on a multitude of fronts, too many to enumerate here, voters largely ignored the caution flags and reelected a wannabe dictator who commands the darkest forces of the American far-right.

Kennedy claims he can diagnose illness by sight

The appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Junior as Secretary of Health and Human Services may be Trump’s most devastating blow to the idea that evidence-based science should guide public policies impacting the medical needs of citizens. Kennedy is a crackpot of galactic proportions, whose bizarre conspiracy theory-driven belief system is like a trip to a parallel universe where self-diagnosing nuttiness reigns supreme.

At an event with Texas governor Greg Abbott on Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again program Wednesday, the Secretary claimed he, an untrained goofball with a famous last name, could diagnose the medical needs of children simply by looking at them.

“I see these kids that are just overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, inflammation. You can tell from their faces, movements, and lack of social connection,” Kennedy said.

MAHA? More like MAHAHAHA! Kennedy’s amateur hour, snake oil salesman antics will make Americans sick, and potentially on a large scale. That’s because he is now in charge of perhaps the most dangerous proposal tucked into Project 2025 - the plans for politicizing public health by dismantling the whole of government approach to pandemics like the one employed during the response to COVID-19. The American Public Health Association has neatly laid out the consequences of these actions and where they can be found in Project 2025:

“The proposal recommends prohibiting the CDC from issuing prescriptive guidance on vaccines and masks, leaving such decisions entirely to parents and medical providers (p. 454). It also advocates for limiting the CDC's role to evaluating only health-related costs and benefits of interventions, without considering any social impacts (p. 453).

Restructuring key public health agencies:The plan proposes splitting the CDC into two agencies, one for data collection and one for policy recommendations, suggesting that CDC is not equipped to make policy decisions. This would slow emergency responses and remove the already limited authority the CDC has. The plan also recommends reforming the FDA’s drug approval process and calling for term limits for leaders at the NIH while sending funds directly to states instead of through the NIH.”

Impact of Project 2025 on public health

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine quackery, something he lied about during his confirmation hearing, resulted this week in the firing of the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Susan Monarez, which in turn prompted the resignations of senior agency officials. This is only the start of what’s likely to become a costly assault on the nation’s ability to identify and stop the next deadly disease to hit America’s shores.

None of this should shock anyone. Trump promised to let Kennedy “run wild” on public health during the 2024 campaign. Trump to let RFK “run wild” That shamelessly craven vow may have enabled Trump to attract just enough of RFK Junior’s sliver of general election voters to help win back the White House. But the devastation in the public health sector could be felt for years, maybe decades. The awful irony is thick here. It was Trump, along with Doctor Anthony Fauci and other top experts, who launched “Operation Warp Speed,” an historic pandemic response undertaking that likely saved millions of lives, even as the president was wondering aloud whether people should inject themselves with disinfectants to stop the coronavirus. Immediately following those ridiculous comments , I stated on the air that Americans should not take medical advice from the president. As Fauci, Doctor Deborah Birx and others involved in that effort have explained, Trump was so panicked over the political implications of Covid on his 2020 reelection chances, combined with his own cockamamie ideas about the virus, that he likely prolonged the pandemic and unleashed greater suffering. I was reporting at the White House during the pandemic when he ridiculed staffers who wore masks inside the West Wing and peddled fantasy cures, all while lying to the American people that Covid would magically disappear, like a “miracle.” After contracting the virus himself and nearly died, as aides confided to this and other reporters at the time, Trump made a public spectacle of his bout with the virus on the Truman balcony, his “Covita” moment.

Trump lost the 2020 election anyway but held on to the warped notion that good public health is bad politics. That has, in all likelihood, landed all of us where we are today.

As attorneys for Doctor Monarez warn, this is just the beginning of Trump’s larger war on knowledge.

“This is not about one official. It is about the systematic dismantling of public health institutions, the silencing of experts, and the dangerous politicization of science. The attack on Dr. Monarez is a warning to every American: our evidence-based systems are being undermined from within,” attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell wrote in their statement.

Brace yourselves America. The Project 2025 virus has been unleashed. Who knew the “F” in RFK Junior stood for Frankenstein?