The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Trump's D.C. State Fair Looks Cheap, Draws Tiny Crowds. My Discussion with Joe Walsh and Liz Oyer.

Jim travels back down to the National Mall to see Trump's shoddy, low-budget state fair.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Joe Walsh's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Jim Acosta, Joe Walsh, and Liz Oyer
Jun 29, 2026

Thank you Liz Oyer, Dani Smart, Sam(antha) Burns, Christina Beck, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Walsh! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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