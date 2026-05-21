Trump's Most Corrupt Act Ever? My Discussion with Sharon McMahon, Judd Legum, and Liz Oyer

Promotional Consideration Provided by Incogni:
Have you ever had your identity stolen? I have. And it could happen to you.
Scammers can find your personal data online and use it as a weapon to steal from you or worse. Congress put a number on it: four breaches alone have cost Americans $20 billion. But here’s the thing... you can protect yourself.
Incogni removes your data from those databases before round two. Get 55% off annual plans with code JIM55.
Identity theft is real and costly. But Incogni is fighting back.