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The Jim Acosta Show

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Trump's Most Corrupt Act Ever? My Discussion with Sharon McMahon, Judd Legum, and Liz Oyer

Plus Jim previews his cognitive exam with a real doctor and everything. We will show you how that went on Friday's show.
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Jim Acosta, Sharon McMahon, Liz Oyer, and Judd Legum
May 21, 2026

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