Trump's Most Corrupt Act Ever? My Discussion with Sharon McMahon, Judd Legum, and Liz Oyer

Promotional Consideration Provided by Incogni:

Have you ever had your identity stolen? I have. And it could happen to you.

Scammers can find your personal data online and use it as a weapon to steal from you or worse. Congress put a number on it: four breaches alone have cost Americans $20 billion. But here’s the thing... you can protect yourself.

Incogni removes your data from those databases before round two. Get 55% off annual plans with code JIM55.

Identity theft is real and costly. But Incogni is fighting back.