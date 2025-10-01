The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Trump’s shutdown continues with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Rep. Robert Garcia

Plus Jim calls it as he sees it. This is a MAGA shutdown!
Jim Acosta
Congressman Robert Garcia
Oct 01, 2025
Scott Dworkin
Lisa Gonzalez
Melissa Ludtke
Dianne Mize
Kelli Pryor
Scott Dworkin, Lisa Gonzalez, Melissa Ludtke, Dianne Mize, Kelli Pryor

