Trump’s shutdown continues with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Rep. Robert Garcia
Plus Jim calls it as he sees it. This is a MAGA shutdown!
Oct 01, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Appears in episode
Congressman Robert Garcia
