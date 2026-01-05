Thank you Dianne Mize, Rebecca Gummere, Kevin McSpadden, Amy McGrath, Carol Johnston, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Trump's War of Choice in Venezuela with Rep. Joaquin Castro, Glenn Kirschner and General Mark Hertling (Ret.)
Plus Jim slams Trump for lying to the American people about "no new wars."
Jan 05, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Glenn Kirschner
