It was a bewildering sight even for Donald Trump, as he strode across his recently paved Rose Garden to greet strange, new statues of America’s founding fathers, just a few feet away from his bizarre, gilded “walk of fame” that now hangs along the White House colonnade. But the image should send winter of 2026-level chills down the spines of every American as the president plunges the U.S. into a new war in the Middle East.

“Unbelievable statues,” Trump told the reporters gathered for his arrival back in Washington Sunday night, one day after he ordered U.S. military assets to begin bombing targets in Iran. “Come take a look at them,” Trump said of his new lawn ornaments, before heading into the White House and refusing to take questions.

White House pool image of Trump in Rose Garden with new statue

There can be no doubt that something is terribly wrong with Trump. That much has been obvious ever since his return to the Oval Office, from the pardoning of the January 6th rioters to the brutal immigration crackdown that resulted in the deaths of U.S. citizens. Then there are the more disturbing moments that defy all logic. He has strangely bulldozed the East Wing of the White House, irrationally hung his name on the Kennedy Center, and revealed a sense of panic about the upcoming midterms - a paranoia that dispatched the Director of National Intelligence to seize ballots from the 2020 election in Georgia. If there was any solace to take from the jarring first year of this second term it was that much of this insanity was contained to the continental United States. Yes, the U.S. removed strongman Nicolas Maduro from power in Venezuela. Sure, he threatened to invade Greenland. But Trump’s chaos has since gone global. And his war of choice in Iran may be his most dangerous action yet. In just the first 48 hours since Operation Epic Fury began, four U.S. service members have been killed, American fighter jets have accidentally been shot down by the Kuwaitis, missiles have fallen throughout the region, and a school for girls in Iran has been bombed. As Trump indicated, this is just the beginning. He evasively estimated his war against Iran could drag on at least another four to five weeks.

The only explanation that makes sense is that Trump believes embroiling the nation in a prolonged military conflict is likely his best option for retaining Republican majorities in Congress. That is a long-shot to be sure in the House. The Senate is anybody’s guess. It seems to me that this decision to launch air strikes against the Iran regime and threaten a wider conflict in the Middle East appears to be little more than a Trump IED - an improvised election distraction. Trump’s former adviser and short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci believes Trump has turned to foreign policy to distract from the still-unfolding Epstein Files.

“He is the master of distraction,” Scaramucci told me on my podcast.

As has been noted by a range of now jilted MAGA loyalists, the president is in the process of violating one of the pillars of Trumpism - his promise to the American people for the better part of a decade that he would keep the U.S. out of costly wars in the Middle East.

“Our current strategy of nation building and regime change is a proven, absolute failure,” Trump said during a campaign event in Ohio in August, 2016.

That was hardly the only time he promised “no new wars.” I covered Trump’s first run for the presidency and vividly remember the countless times he savaged former President George W. Bush for his misadventure in Iraq, a war that cost thousands of lives and ironically strengthened Iran’s hand in the region. Witness just a sample of the vows Trump uttered in the run-up to the 2024 election, as catalogued by independent journalist and researcher Juliet Jeske at Decoding Fox News. Link: Trump: "No new wars"

“I was the first president in decades who started no new wars,” Trump said, selling himself as a peace candidate to voters during the 2024 campaign.

“We will expel the warmongers from our government,” Trump also promised at his rallies.

It was all a lie. Trump never intended to be a candidate worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, let alone his “Board of Peace,” the organization he hastily formed out of spite and grift. What’s worse is that the Trump administration is selling a bogus rationale for the current military strikes in Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dishonestly referred to “thousands of Americans” who have died at the hands of Iranians.

“A grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured, the absolute best of America. May we prosecute the remainder of this operation in a manner that honors them. No apologies, no hesitation, epic fury for them and the thousands of Americans before them taken too soon by Iranian radicals,” Hegseth said at Monday’s Pentagon briefing.

No such thing has occurred. Hegseth appeared to be referencing the improvised explosive devices, or IED’s, that were supplied by Iranian proxies during the Iraq War. That is not the same thing.

“My generation of veterans carried the names of brothers who never came home, brothers butchered by Iranian-backed roadside bombs and well-armed militias, thousands of our own,” Hegseth said.

“We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” he continued.

Actually, it was Trump who started this war. Hegseth did appear to acknowledge some of the criticism coming from Trump supporters who have accused the president of reneging on his foreign policy pledges.

“To the media outlets and political left screaming ‘endless wars,’ stop. This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better and so does this President,” Hegseth said.

Tell that to former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who reacted to the deaths of U.S. troops in the region by reminding the Trump team of the promises it made to the American people.

“My God, these poor military members and their poor families. I’m sorry for them and praying for them. This was absolutely unnecessary and is unacceptable. Trump, Vance, Tulsi, and all of us campaigned on no more foreign wars and regime change. Now, America soldiers are dead,” the former Trump acolyte tweeted.

Now, both Trump and Hegseth are hinting that American forces could see ground combat in Iran, a nation with a population of 93 million people. Tehran alone has nine million residents. Trump, who received five draft deferments to avoid serving in the Vietnam War, cavalierly told the New York Post he has no qualms about committing U.S. troops to missions involving street-to-street fighting in Iranian streets.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” Trump told the Post.

In all of his years of blasting Bush for the Iraq War debacle, Trump should remember that taking out a country’s dictator - such as Saddam Hussein - hardly equals victory. Killing Iran’s Ayatollah Khamanei will likely be as effective in ridding Tehran of its tyrannical rulers. Trump even seemed to echo the Bush administration’s faulty pretenses for the Iraq war, as he attempted to justify military action in Iran by suggesting that Tehran posed a national security threat to the U.S.

“This was ​our last best chance to strike ... and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” he ​said at an event in the White House East Room.

However, Reuters reported that administration officials had briefed congressional staff behind closed doors that Iran was not planning to strike the U.S. first. In other words, Trump is just doing what he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu want, no matter the polls showing strong disapproval for such actions by the American people, and, more importantly, no matter the consequences. Netanyahu may be seeking to eliminate a security threat in Tehran. But for Trump, the motivation feels much more political. Trump’s endgame is not a stable Middle East. It is all about holding on to power. And the longer it takes to wage war in Iran, the closer the calendar gets to the upcoming midterms.

“Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that,” Trump said in the East Room.

It is also worth noting that, during his remarks, Trump had to speak over the construction noise coming from another unilateral project of his administration - the president’s new White House ballroom.