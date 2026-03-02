The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Coward's avatar
Caroline Coward
18h

Improvised being the key term. He's spitballing armed conflict while American service members lose their lives.

Reply
Share
Janet Whalen Salvo's avatar
Janet Whalen Salvo
18h

Everything said here is great! But when is someone actually gonna do something!!!!

Congress says nothing!!!

What do we the people do?

Reply
Share
4 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Acosta · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture