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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Jim Acosta Show
U.S. Senate Candidate Mallory McMorrow and Katie Phang
Plus Jim weighs in on the new Kid Rock video that is under investigation.
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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