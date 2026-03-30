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U.S. Senate Candidate Mallory McMorrow and Katie Phang

Plus Jim weighs in on the new Kid Rock video that is under investigation.
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Jim Acosta, Katie Phang, and Mallory McMorrow
Mar 30, 2026
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