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Michael Otter's avatar
Michael Otter
2h

That's what happens when you let a horse's a$$ run the Department of Defense. I refuse to call it the Department of War.

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
2h

What a bunch of F%^&*(% JERKS!

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