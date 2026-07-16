While Pete Hegseth has begun promoting gender-affirming care for men, he has also been encouraging his military aviators to engage in increasingly dangerous extracurricular stunt flying.

After he blocked disciplinary action over the Kid Rock flyover and another dangerous maneuver involving six Apache attack helicopters in South Carolina, the military is just going for it.

The latest is an insane flyover by the Blue Angels over a crowded beach in Florida that’s under investigation:

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According to ABC News, the incident is under investigation:

Officials with the U.S. Navy’s elite Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron said they’re conducting a review after social media footage showed a jet flying low over a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday morning. “During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas,” the statement said, calling it a “low-altitude pass.” North Florida ABC affiliate WEAR reported the flyover happened during a “Breakfast with the Blues” event. “I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a pass like that in my life,” Ashley Korn told WEAR. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing.”

The local Naval Station had an interesting description of the terrifying run, saying in a statement that it “affected civilian chairs and umbrellas” — yeah and probably a few pairs of undershorts: