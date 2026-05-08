The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Wajahat Ali, Juliet Jeske with Decoding Fox News plus a Live Report from the Epstein Files Reading Room

Plus Jim calls out the press for not challenging Trump when he berates reporters.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Decoding Fox News's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Jim Acosta, Decoding Fox News, and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
May 08, 2026

Thank you Caro Henry, Joan Donaldson, Elaine Cimino, Carol Johnston, Sarene Leeds, and many others for tuning into my live video with Decoding Fox News and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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