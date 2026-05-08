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Wajahat Ali, Juliet Jeske with Decoding Fox News plus a Live Report from the Epstein Files Reading Room
Plus Jim calls out the press for not challenging Trump when he berates reporters.
May 08, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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