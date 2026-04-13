The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

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Wajahat Ali on Trump's Jesus Post and National Security Reporter Alex Marquardt on Middle East Chaos

Plus Jim calls out Trump's betrayal of Christian conservatives.
Jim Acosta's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Alexander Marquardt's avatar
Jim Acosta, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and Alexander Marquardt
Apr 13, 2026

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