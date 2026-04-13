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Wajahat Ali on Trump's Jesus Post and National Security Reporter Alex Marquardt on Middle East Chaos
Plus Jim calls out Trump's betrayal of Christian conservatives.
Apr 13, 2026
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
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