What is the state of the news media after 2025? A great conversation with Professor Julian Zelizer.

Dec 24, 2025
Thank you Dianne Mize, Robin Payes, Carol Johnston, Deeanna Burleson, Carmen Lezeth, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julian Zelizer! Join me for my next live video in the app.

