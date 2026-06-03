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Amy's avatar
Amy
12h

“Without debate, without criticism, no administration and no country can succeed — and no republic can survive. ... And that is why our press was protected by the First Amendment – the only business in America specifically protected by the Constitution – not primarily to amuse and entertain, not to emphasize the trivial and the sentimental, not to simply ‘give the public what it wants’ — but to inform, to arouse, to reflect, to state our dangers and our opportunities, to indicate our crises and our choices, to lead, mold, educate and sometimes even anger public opinion.” — President John F. Kennedy

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Marliss Desens's avatar
Marliss Desens
12h

It is past time to boycott CBS. Completely.

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