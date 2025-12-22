The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Where are the Epstein Files? Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels Speaks Out. Plus Jessica Yellin on the Crisis at "60 Minutes."

Plus Jim announces Jan. 6 town hall at the National Press Club.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jessica Yellin's avatar
Jim Acosta and Jessica Yellin
Dec 22, 2025
Thank you Heather Delaney Reese, J Dziak, Mark McInerney, Amy McGrath, Jeeni Criscenzo, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

