The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiera Stroup's avatar
Kiera Stroup
Jul 10

“We kind of have a reality TV cabinet. I don’t think that Pam Bondi is qualified to be the attorney general. She’s kind of a bimbo.”

Why yes, Laura, it is EXACTLY a reality tv cabinet. Where ya been? 😂😂😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Susan Scott's avatar
Susan Scott
Jul 10

Cosplaying seems to be a regime norm for unqualified appointees

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture