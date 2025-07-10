The new movie “Superman” is being pilloried on the far-right because of some of the themes clearly riding on the hero’s cape in this latest send-up of the comic book icon. Superman, an immigrant from another world, hurtles from outer space, lands on Earth, and saves the day. No wonder Fox News is already flooding its airwaves with Hollywood-bashing segments hoping to turn the film into box office Kryptonite. But for a brief, shining moment this week, it appeared a new hero would swoop in and rescue Metropolis from the evil billionaire who just might blow up the world.

It was Super-MAGA! Able to leap tall-tales in a single bound! Or so we thought. Turns out, when it comes to the Epstein case, the likes of Laura Loomer, Benny Johnson and others in the Trumpist movement were just cosplaying the hero.

As soon as the Department of Justice went squishy in its memo on the Jeffrey Epstein case, it seemed the far-right, goofball, and lunatic fringe figures of MAGA-world would form their own “Justice League,” demanding the truth about the pedophile financier’s files. These influencers rightly body-slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel for their sloppy attempts to sweep the Epstein case under the rug. Who could forget Bondi’s now-infamous Fox interview last February, when she bragged that the Epstein client list was sitting on her desk? Rarely does a DOJ memo contradict the very person leading the same department, the Super-MAGA’s pointed out.

“Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’ This is over the top sickening,” Alex Jones posted on X.

But the true identity of the MAGA movement’s biggest brand-names was suddenly revealed when Trump, who has been photographed extensively over the years at Epstein’s side, erupted in a tantrum over reporters’ questions about the DOJ’s Epstein memo.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump cried.

“At a time like this,” Trump complained, “where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas, it just seems like a desecration.” Trump Blows Up at Reporter Over Epstein

No X-Ray vision was needed at that cabinet meeting. Trump looked and sounded like a man with something to hide. And instead of coming to the rescue and hammering Trump for his own obvious ploy to bury the subject, the far-right Epstein-truthers ran for the hills - yes, faster than a speeding bullet. The Trump loyalists, including those who were photographed outside the West Wing waving purported copies of the Epstein files, appear to be insulating the Dear Leader from the fallout of what’s fast becoming a major cover-up scandal. Call it Epstein-gate. That’s not too surprising. If he goes, so does their clout. Trump confidante, Laura Loomer has been leading the charge for Trump to fire Bondi.

“I mean, honestly, it seems like she spends more time on Fox News auditioning to be another Fox News Barbie than she does actually doing her job as attorney general,” Loomer said on the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” radio program in New York. “We kind of have a reality TV cabinet. I don’t think that Pam Bondi is qualified to be the attorney general. She’s kind of a bimbo.”

Sure, Bondi made matters worse for herself when she backpedaled at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, insisting she was speaking generally about the files in the Epstein case. The attorney general came across like she was lying. Don’t be surprised if Trump fires Bondi. A longtime Trump adviser told me Bondi may well be in trouble inside the president’s orbit, thought this person said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth isn’t faring much better these days either. But Loomer and the rest of the Trumpists know all too well that making Bondi the scapegoat for the Epstein cover-up obviously takes the heat off of Trump. That’s as easy to figure out as the Trump administration announcing new investigations into John Brennan and James Comey.

For now, it seems Elon Musk is all but alone on the far-right in his quest to press Trump for answers. It was Musk who said back in June that “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” Musk has since deleted the tweet. Musk says Trump in Epstein Files

But, credit where credit is due - Musk is at least saying what needs to be said.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk posted on X Tuesday afternoon.

Epstein-gate, like all “gates,” begs the question: what did the president know and when did he know it? Was this latest cover-up attempt by Bondi and the DOJ somehow orchestrated by Trump? If so, then all of this could potentially be much more costly than whether Bondi hangs on as Attorney General. As an aside, does that make Bondi something of a “Miss Teschmacher,” the character made famous as Lex Luthor’s assistant in the Christopher Reeve-era classic Superman films? Am I alone in recalling it was Teschmacher who saves Reeve’s Superman? Yes, I digress.

Is it too much to ask for a little consistency from MAGA world? If Trump somehow finds himself at the heart of this scandal, and in a really ugly way, one has to wonder whether his movement’s top influencers, such as Loomer and Benny Johnson would actually turn on the president they meme’d and gif’d back into the White House. They could - and yes, I’m chuckling too as a I write this - be the hero. Let’s not imagine Loomer and Johnson in blue tights.

Many of these figures do appear to live on another planet. Earth 2? Krypton? What’s the difference? If I were to use my own X-Ray vision and look into the soul of MAGA, I wouldn’t place money on the movement’s top influencers somehow joining the side of “truth, justice, and the American way.” But a metaphorical meteor appears to have struck a metaphorical farm in Kansas in the form of the Epstein cover-up. The Super-MAGA’s claimed they wanted justice. But perhaps it’s more important for them to be in league with Trump.

Yes, some heroes don’t wear capes. But maybe it’s also true that some who wear capes were never the hero in the first place.