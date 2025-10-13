The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
40
127

Why Won't Johnson swear-in Congresswoman-elect with Adelita Grijalva? Plus Elise Labott on the Middle East.

Plus Jim calls for release of the Homan files.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Adelita S. Grijalva's avatar
Elise Labott's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Adelita S. Grijalva
, and
Elise Labott
Oct 13, 2025
40
127
Share

Thank you

Abigail Thomas
,
Nick Valencia
,
Rick Herbst
,
Dianne Mize
,
Caro Henry
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Adelita S. Grijalva
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture