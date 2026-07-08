I hate to say we told you so, but…

It didn’t take a fortune teller to know that Trump would spew out embarrassment too spare in his last few hours at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, but boy did he deliver.

At a press op with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, Trump made up a new president of Ukraine (or was it just Freudian), mixing Zelenskyy up with Putin. He tried to make a recovery by pretending he meant to do that, but he was pointing right at Zelenskyy.

He also overthrew Japan and installed a theocratic government, and called President Obama’s Iran deal the “JCPOC” — sounds very DEI.

Aaron Rupar has his own blooper reel; here’s ours.

We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour. 111 missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by patriots, but by other means also… …They picked the right country. JCPOC. What a terrible, what a terrible deal. I call it the Obama nuclear waste deal… …(POINTS AT ZELENSKYY) Do you have a question for President Putin, please? (MUTTERS) President Ze— President Putin. Do you a question for President Putin? Not to Zelenskyy, President Putin — what would you like to ask him? Because I’m going to ask him that question.

See you this afternoon!