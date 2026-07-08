YIKES! Trump Gaffes His Way Through Global Press Scrum — Introduces World To Completely New Country
"The Islamic Republic of Japan..."
I hate to say we told you so, but…
It didn’t take a fortune teller to know that Trump would spew out embarrassment too spare in his last few hours at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, but boy did he deliver.
The Jim Acosta Show is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
At a press op with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, Trump made up a new president of Ukraine (or was it just Freudian), mixing Zelenskyy up with Putin. He tried to make a recovery by pretending he meant to do that, but he was pointing right at Zelenskyy.
He also overthrew Japan and installed a theocratic government, and called President Obama’s Iran deal the “JCPOC” — sounds very DEI.
Aaron Rupar has his own blooper reel; here’s ours.
We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour. 111 missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by patriots, but by other means also…
…They picked the right country. JCPOC. What a terrible, what a terrible deal. I call it the Obama nuclear waste deal…
…(POINTS AT ZELENSKYY) Do you have a question for President Putin, please? (MUTTERS) President Ze—
President Putin. Do you a question for President Putin? Not to Zelenskyy, President Putin — what would you like to ask him? Because I’m going to ask him that question.
See you this afternoon!
The Jim Acosta Show is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When will Republicans make use of the 25th Amendment? It was MADE for a case like DJT!
Ugh! Stop this fool!