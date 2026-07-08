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Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
1h

When will Republicans make use of the 25th Amendment? It was MADE for a case like DJT!

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
1h

Ugh! Stop this fool!

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