While Jim's Away: Re-Airing Our Fan Favorite Rosie O'Donnell Interview That Broke Right-Wing Media

Friends,

While Jim is taking some much-needed time off, we wanted to reshare one of our most popular segments that really struck a nerve with the MAGA media machine.

You remember this one - Rosie O'Donnell joining us live from Dublin for our Lincoln Theatre town hall, delivering her trademark blend of humor and hard truths about what's happening to our democracy. It was powerful, it was authentic, and it drove Fox News absolutely bonkers.

Here's what really gets us: On the day we held this town hall to give voice to federal workers who'd been unceremoniously fired and to discuss the very real threats to our democratic institutions, what did Fox News, the Daily Beacon, and the rest of the right-wing echo chamber choose to focus on? Not the massive government layoffs. Not the constitutional crisis unfolding before our eyes. Not the Trump-Musk power struggle that was tearing apart their own movement.

No - they spent hours mocking Rosie's courage to speak truth from Ireland and ridiculing our town hall. They called it everything but newsworthy, all while ignoring the actual news breaking around them. It was a masterclass in distraction politics - attack the messenger when you can't handle the message.

Rosie was fearless that night. She shared personal stories, asked tough questions about election integrity, and reminded us why comedy and truth-telling have always been essential weapons against authoritarianism. Her willingness to speak out, even from across the ocean, embodies the resistance spirit we need right now.

The fact that they attacked this interview so viciously tells you everything you need to know about how effective it was. When you're catching flak, you know you're over the target.

So, while Jim is recharging for the battles ahead, enjoy this reminder of what real courage looks like - and why independent media like ours drives them so crazy.

Don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.

Bonus: Listen to the very end, and hear Jim really attempt to do that Irish accent. :)