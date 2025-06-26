The White Lotus Dad Who Reminded Us Why Speaking Truth Still Matters

Why We're Sharing This Again

While Jim is taking some much-needed time off, our team thought this was the perfect moment to resurface one of your favorite conversations from earlier this year. Jim’s chat with Jason Isaacs struck a nerve with so many of you – and for good reason.

When we first aired this interview, Jason had just wrapped his unforgettable turn as the pill-popping, spiraling dad in White Lotus, but he was here to talk about something far more serious: his film "Words of War," about murdered Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. What started as a conversation about Hollywood quickly became one of the most honest discussions we’ve had about the state of our democracy and the threats facing press freedom.

Jason didn't hold back – as a Brit who works extensively in America, he offered the kind of outside perspective we desperately need to hear. From funding cuts to public media to the self-censorship happening in newsrooms across the country, we covered it all. And yes, we also talked about why Duke University was so mad at him for wearing their t-shirt while playing a character having a complete breakdown.

The response was overwhelming. You told us this interview helped you understand why protecting independent journalism isn't just about media – it's about preserving the foundations of democracy itself.

In a time when it's easier to retreat into our bubbles, Jason reminded us why it's crucial to keep speaking up, keep asking questions, and keep doing something rather than nothing.

That message feels even more urgent today.