While Jim's Sipping Margaritas, We're picking the shows to re-air: His Interview with God

Earlier in the week we tallied the views, and you guys picked the Rosie O'Donnell and Jason Isaacs interviews as your fan favorites. Fair choice. But for today, Friday? This one's on us.

We're bringing back Jim's sit-down with God from ‘The God Podcast’ (

).

And yes, it's exactly as amazing as it sounds.

God absolutely destroys Trump's Bible skills - upside-down holding, butchered scripture, those Chinese-made golden Bibles. The Almighty had opinions.

He calls Truth Social "Lies Social." Laura Loomer called the Pope "woke Marxist" and God was basically like "you're welcome."

Plus you get to watch our favorite veteran White House correspondent nervously ask the Creator of the Universe if cursing is allowed. And you won't want to miss what happens when Duke decides to possibly make his grand entrance...

Jim's relaxing somewhere, but his best (maybe his only) theological interview is right here waiting for you.

Trust us on this one.