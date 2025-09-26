Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
AFT's Randi Weingarten on Refusing to Fear Fascists, Adam Parkhomenko on New Epstein Documents plus Nick Valencia on ICE Gone Wild.
Plus Jim remembers legendary Washington attorney Robert Barnett
Sep 26, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam Parkhomenko
Nick Valencia
Writes Nick Valencia News Subscribe
Recent Episodes