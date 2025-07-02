The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
68
304

Don't Miss this July 4th Weekend Episode! Judge Michael Luttig on his "Self-Evident Truths of Freedom - and of Tyranny" with Ryan Lizza - plus the guys from “The Good Liars”

Plus Jim weighs in on Paramount bending the knee to Trump.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Ryan Lizza's avatar
Judge J. Michael Luttig's avatar
TGL's avatar
+1
Jim Acosta
,
Ryan Lizza
,
Judge J. Michael Luttig
, and 2 others
Jul 02, 2025
68
304
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Rabbi Joshua Hammerman
,
Rebecca Gummere
,
Kevin McSpadden
,
Waking Up Energy
,
Robin Russell
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ryan Lizza
,
Judge J. Michael Luttig
,
TGL
, and
The Good Liars
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture