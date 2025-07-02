Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Don't Miss this July 4th Weekend Episode! Judge Michael Luttig on his "Self-Evident Truths of Freedom - and of Tyranny" with Ryan Lizza - plus the guys from “The Good Liars”
Plus Jim weighs in on Paramount bending the knee to Trump.
Jul 02, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Judge J. Michael Luttig
Writes Judge J. Michael Luttig Subscribe
Ryan Lizza
Writes Telos News Subscribe
TGL
Writes The Good Liars Subscribe
The Good Liars
Writes The Good Liars Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post