The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
100
380

James Carville on Trump, Musk and Mamdani and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried on Alligator Alcatraz and DeSantis trying to mend fences with Trump.

Jim slams the cruelty of Trump's "Everglades Gulag."
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jul 01, 2025
100
380
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Liza Donnelly
,
Nancy Kohn
,
Rebecca Gummere
,
Caroline Henry
,
francine hardaway
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture