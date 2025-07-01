Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
James Carville on Trump, Musk and Mamdani and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried on Alligator Alcatraz and DeSantis trying to mend fences with Trump.
Jim slams the cruelty of Trump's "Everglades Gulag."
Jul 01, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
