F*ck It Friday is Back with the One and Only Michael Fanone
MAGA is trying to intimidate all of us. Fanone and I say, "f*ck it... let's fight back."
Aug 08, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Michael Fanone
