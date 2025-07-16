Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
New media star Kara Swisher on the Epstein Files plus former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer aka "Lawyer Oyer" on Pam Bondi.
Plus Jim calls out Trump ridiculous Truth Social post claiming the Epstein files are a hoax. Even MAGA isn't buying it
Jul 16, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
