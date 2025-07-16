The Jim Acosta Show

New media star Kara Swisher on the Epstein Files plus former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer aka "Lawyer Oyer" on Pam Bondi.

Plus Jim calls out Trump ridiculous Truth Social post claiming the Epstein files are a hoax. Even MAGA isn't buying it
Jul 16, 2025
