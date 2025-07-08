Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
What's Trump Hiding in the Epstein case? With Charlie Sykes and Wajahat Ali
Plus Jim and Waj discuss hope, Andor, and the new Superman movie!
Jul 08, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Writes To the Contrary Subscribe
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Recent Episodes
Share this post