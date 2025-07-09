The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

29
114

Rep. Robert Garcia says "release the Epstein files" plus "Character Limit" authors Ryan Mac and Kate Conger on Elon Musk

Plus, on the Epstein Files, Jim asks that Watergate-era question: "what did the president know and when did he know it?"
Jim Acosta's avatar
Jim Acosta
Jul 09, 2025
29
114
