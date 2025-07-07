Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Tara Palmeri on big news in the Epstein case plus free speech expert Nico Perrino on the Paramount/Trump settlement.
Plus Jim offers his thoughts on the Texas flooding tragedy.
Jul 07, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nico Perrino
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post