The Latest on Epstein-gate with Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, investigative journalist Vicky Ward, and political columnist Matt Lewis.
Speaking on behalf of the manosphere that wants answers in the Epstein case, Jim asks: "Dude, where's my Epstein List?"
Jul 14, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
