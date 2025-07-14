The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

The Latest on Epstein-gate with Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, investigative journalist Vicky Ward, and political columnist Matt Lewis.

Speaking on behalf of the manosphere that wants answers in the Epstein case, Jim asks: "Dude, where's my Epstein List?"
Jul 14, 2025
