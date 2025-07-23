The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Epstein Case Bombshell - Trump's Name in Epstein Files with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Don Lemon
Jim asks "what did the president do and when did he do it?"
  
Jim Acosta
Don Lemon
, and 
Senator Elizabeth Warren
104
50:22
The Latest on the Epstein Scandal with NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Olivia Troye and Miles Taylor
Jim asks why Trump's former defense lawyer is going to visit Maxwell in prison. Come on!
  
Jim Acosta
Olivia of Troye
, and 
Miles Taylor
114
1:01:04
Michael Cohen on the Epstein Files, and Amy Hinojosa talks about what's happening with the immigration raids
Watch now | Plus, my take on the Washington Commander and Trump's ideas for a name change
  
Jim Acosta
Michael Cohen
, and 
Amy Hinojosa
217
49:14
This Just In: Trump Can't Take a Joke
American TV networks should stand up for free speech; not give it away to a thin-skinned president
  
Jim Acosta
146
Historian Heather Cox Richardson and Indivisible's Ezra Levin
Jim and Heather talk about building a "news community" as Trump continues his attacks on the American news media.
  
Jim Acosta
Heather Cox Richardson
, and 
Ezra Levin
142
1:02:45
The latest on the Epstein Files with Steve Schmidt Tara Setmayer and Nick Valencia
Valencia reports from farm where migrant workers are living in fear in California.
  
Jim Acosta
Steve Schmidt
Tara Setmayer
, and 
Nick Valencia
68
1:06:42
New media star Kara Swisher on the Epstein Files plus former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer aka "Lawyer Oyer" on Pam Bondi.
Plus Jim calls out Trump ridiculous Truth Social post claiming the Epstein files are a hoax. Even MAGA isn't buying it
  
Jim Acosta
80
1:02:41
Latest on Epstein-Gate with Molly Jong-Fast & Elie Honig, plus sports journalist Christine Brennan !
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
  
Jim Acosta
Molly Jong-Fast
Elie Honig
, and 
Christine Brennan
50
1:04:08
The Latest on Epstein-gate with Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, investigative journalist Vicky Ward, and political columnist Matt…
Speaking on behalf of the manosphere that wants answers in the Epstein case, Jim asks: "Dude, where's my Epstein List?"
  
Jim Acosta
73
1:02:04
The Big Trump Freak-Out over the Epstein Files Just Got Even More Weird
Rarely has a Truth Social post lied this hard
  
Jim Acosta
141
Investigative Journalist Julie Brown and Olivia Troye on the Epstein Files
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
  
Jim Acosta
Julie k Brown
, and 
Olivia of Troye
56
59:29
Where Are You Super-MAGA?!
Leading Trumpist influencers pretend they're part of their own Justice League... but when it comes to the Epstein files, they're just cosplaying the…
  
Jim Acosta
49
