Epstein Case Bombshell - Trump's Name in Epstein Files with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Don Lemon
Jim asks "what did the president do and when did he do it?"
3 hrs ago
Jim Acosta
Don Lemon
Senator Elizabeth Warren
1,480
50:22
The Latest on the Epstein Scandal with NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Olivia Troye and Miles Taylor
Jim asks why Trump's former defense lawyer is going to visit Maxwell in prison. Come on!
Jul 22
Jim Acosta
Olivia of Troye
Miles Taylor
1,151
1:01:04
Michael Cohen on the Epstein Files, and Amy Hinojosa talks about what's happening with the immigration raids
Watch now | Plus, my take on the Washington Commander and Trump's ideas for a name change
Jul 21
Jim Acosta
Michael Cohen
Amy Hinojosa
1,185
49:14
This Just In: Trump Can't Take a Joke
American TV networks should stand up for free speech; not give it away to a thin-skinned president
Jul 20
Jim Acosta
2,441
Historian Heather Cox Richardson and Indivisible's Ezra Levin
Jim and Heather talk about building a "news community" as Trump continues his attacks on the American news media.
Jul 18
Jim Acosta
Heather Cox Richardson
Ezra Levin
5,358
1:02:45
The latest on the Epstein Files with Steve Schmidt Tara Setmayer and Nick Valencia
Valencia reports from farm where migrant workers are living in fear in California.
Jul 17
Jim Acosta
Steve Schmidt
Tara Setmayer
Nick Valencia
1,377
1:06:42
New media star Kara Swisher on the Epstein Files plus former DOJ pardon attorney Liz Oyer aka "Lawyer Oyer" on Pam Bondi.
Plus Jim calls out Trump ridiculous Truth Social post claiming the Epstein files are a hoax. Even MAGA isn't buying it
Jul 16
Jim Acosta
1,507
1:02:41
Latest on Epstein-Gate with Molly Jong-Fast & Elie Honig, plus sports journalist Christine Brennan !
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jul 15
Jim Acosta
Molly Jong-Fast
Elie Honig
Christine Brennan
1,566
1:04:08
The Latest on Epstein-gate with Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, investigative journalist Vicky Ward, and political columnist Matt…
Speaking on behalf of the manosphere that wants answers in the Epstein case, Jim asks: "Dude, where's my Epstein List?"
Jul 14
Jim Acosta
2,304
1:02:04
The Big Trump Freak-Out over the Epstein Files Just Got Even More Weird
Rarely has a Truth Social post lied this hard
Jul 13
Jim Acosta
1,037
Investigative Journalist Julie Brown and Olivia Troye on the Epstein Files
A recording from Jim Acosta's live video
Jul 10
Jim Acosta
Julie k Brown
Olivia of Troye
1,184
59:29
Where Are You Super-MAGA?!
Leading Trumpist influencers pretend they're part of their own Justice League... but when it comes to the Epstein files, they're just cosplaying the…
Jul 10
Jim Acosta
863
