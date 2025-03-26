The Jim Acosta Show

The Jim Acosta Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
151
355

Pete Buttigieg and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries call for firings in response to "Signalgate."

Jeffries says laws "likely" were broken by Trump administration officials. Buttigieg says no decision on 2028.
Jim Acosta's avatar
Pete Buttigieg's avatar
Hakeem Jeffries's avatar
Jim Acosta
,
Pete Buttigieg
, and
Hakeem Jeffries
Mar 26, 2025
151
355
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Michael Fanone
,
Heather Plett
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Susan Niemann
,
Ally Hamilton
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Hakeem Jeffries
and
Pete Buttigieg
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Jim Acosta in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jim Acosta
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture