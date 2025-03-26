Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Pete Buttigieg and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries call for firings in response to "Signalgate."
Jeffries says laws "likely" were broken by Trump administration officials. Buttigieg says no decision on 2028.
Mar 26, 2025
The Jim Acosta Show
Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.Don't give into the lies. Don't give into fear. Hold on to the truth. And hope.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Hakeem Jeffries
Writes Hakeem Jeffries Subscribe
Pete Buttigieg
Recent Episodes